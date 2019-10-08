Després d’aconseguir pels pèls i apurant els terminis els avals necessaris per concórrer a la província de Barcelona a les eleccions espanyoles del 10 de novembre, Más País, el partit d’Íñigo Errejón, ja té el seu cap de llista català. L’escollit és Juan Antonio Geraldes, militant de Comunistes de Catalunya, el partit que dirigeix Joan Josep Nuet, exlíder d’EUiA i actual diputat d’ERC al Congrés. Geraldes, de 31 anys, va ser el número dos de la candidatura Guanyem Sant Boi a les recents eleccions municipals. La llista unia, entre d’altres, militants de la CUP i dels Comuns Sobiranistes, el moviment impulsat per Nuet i l’exdiputada al Parlament Elisenda Alamany, tot dos avui càrrecs electes d’ERC. Guanyem Sant Boi no va aconseguir representació municipal.



Per tant, Errejón s’ha decantat per un càrrec de marcat perfil sobiranista, molt allunyat del diputat al Congrés d’En Comú Podem Raimundo Viejo, que segons informa Europa Press finalment serà el número tres d’una llista que tindrà per nom Més Barcelona. L’aposta per una persona desconeguda i, sobretot, amb un marcat perfil sobiranista es pot considerar sorprenent si es té en compte que Errejón s’ha desmarcat de la defensa del referèndum com a via per resoldre el conflicte polític català.



La decisió de presentar-se a Barcelona i, per tant, enfrontar-se a la llista d’En Comú Podem ha generat crítiques importants dels comuns i, de fet, és una de les raons de la dimissió de Clara Serra, la fins ara número dos d’Errejón a l’Assemblea de Madrid. Ha pesat sobretot que amb 32 diputats, Barcelona sigui la província en què més se'n reparteixen. El cap de llista d’En Comú Podem, Jaume Asens, ha declarat aquest dimarts que “ens sembla un error que una candidatura dissenyada a Madrid vulgui presentar-se a Barcelona i Catalunya sense un projecte per a Barcelona ni Catalunya, només per aconseguir vots per a Madrid”. Per a Asens es tracta d’un projecte “improvisat”, com demostrarien les dificultats per aconseguir les signatures per presentar-se.