Más País ha aconseguit aquest dilluns els 5.000 avals que ha de presentar a la Junta Electoral per concórrer a les eleccions del 10 de novembre per Barcelona. El termini per presentar candidatures s'acaba aquest dilluns, motiu pel qual han estat recollint signatures fins al mateix dia. Encara no es coneix el cap de llista per a la ciutat comtal.



El partit va iniciar la recollida de signatures dimecres passat i aquest diumenge només tenien poc més de la meitat de suports que necessitaven. Al voltant del migdia ha estat quan han aconseguit recaptar tots els avals necessaris per a presentar-se finalment per Barcelona, com ha avançat La Vanguardia.

La formació encara no ha revelat qui és el seu candidat. Un dels noms que més ha sonat aquests últims dies és el de Raimundo Viejo, exdiputat i exregidor dels comuns.



El debat entre els que volien presentar-se per Barcelona i els que no va estar obert en l'organització fins a la setmana passada. Hi ha reticències internes a enfrontar-se en les urnes als comuns i a Ada Colau, ja que esperen que a mitjà o llarg termini puguin ser aliats. No obstant això, fonts de Más País assenyalen que és una de les circumscripcions en les quals es reparteixen més escons (32) i que segurament els necessitin per aconseguir el grup propi en el Congrés.



Els comuns van confiar fins a últim moment que Errejón no es presentés. "Hem tingut converses amb ells i no tenen clar si es presentaran a Barcelona o no. Ningú ho entendria perquè a Catalunya ja tenim una confluència consolidada en la qual estem representades totes les sensibilitats i, a més, hem demostrat ser capaces de no bloquejar i arribar a acords de Govern amb el PSOE", van explicar fonts dels catalans.



Les enquestes electorals assenyalen que Errejón podria aconseguir escons per Barcelona. Dos diputats necessaris per a arribar al 5% del vot estatal per tenir grup propi al Congrés.