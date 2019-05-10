Les eleccions d'aquest 26 de maig seran molt disputades, no només a la capital catalana, també al Parlament Europeu. Això és el que mostra el baròmetre del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO) publicat aquest divendres: ERC, el PSC i Junts per Catalunya s'emportarien quasi la mateixa proporció de suports.



La llista encapçalada per Oriol Junqueras obtindria el 22,5% de l'estimació de vot. La seguiria la dels socialistes, amb el ministre d'Exteriors, Josep Borrell, al capdavant, que se situaria només a tres dècimes dels republicans amb un 22,2. La candidatura de Carles Puigdemont se situaria en tercer lloc amb un 21,2% dels vots. El desempat, doncs, es guanyarà durant aquestes setmanes de campanya.



En quarta posició quedaria Podem, amb un 13,3% de la intenció de vot, que pujaria tres dècimes. Ciutadans doblaria els resultats de les eleccions europees de 2014, passant del 6,3% a l'11%. El Partit Popular viuria un descens abrupte, en la línia del que ja es va veure durant les eleccions generals, baixant fins al 4,2%. Vox obtindria un 3,2% de la intenció de vot, fet que no li donaria representació catalana.

Guanya el 'no' a la independència

El baròmetre també li pren la temperatura a l'independentisme que, per primer cop, perd. Els que votarien "no" a la independència, un 48,6%, superen els que votarien sí, un 47,2%. És el primer cop des de juny de 2017 que els contraris a la independència superen els que en són partidaris.



El referèndum de l'1 d'octubre va ser un revulsiu en l'independentisme, marcant l'inici d'uns mesos que els suports no van parar de pujar. Darrerament, però, el 'no' a la independència s'ha recuperat fins a tres punts.



Un 49,3 dels enquestats veuen poc probable que el Govern ofereixi a Catalunya un acord que sigui acceptable per la majoria del Parlament, un 27,4%, ho veu "ges probable", un 13,9% força probable i un 5,9%, molt probable.



