La inexistència d'una candidatura unitària independentista farà que la Crida Nacional per la República no participi formalment com a organització a les eleccions estatals del 28 d'abril. Així ho ha anunciat el secretari general de la formació, Toni Morral, en una roda de premsa. Amb tot, l'organització avala que els seus membres puguin participar a la probable candidatura de Junts per Catalunya (JxCat), de la que també formaria part el PDeCAT, que al cap i a la fi és qui ostenta actualment els drets electorals.



Després de consultar la militància, Morral ha explicat que estan autoritzats a explorar una confluència, però que una aliança només amb amb el PDeCAT l'allunyaria del seu objectiu primigeni. "En cap cas posarem en risc l'objectiu principal de la Crida: la recerca de la unitat i la transversalitat. Per això, veiem complicat comprometre'ns en aquest context. S'explorarà però per a nosaltres el més important és mantenir la identitat de la Crida", ha sostingut.

En concret, a la consulta, a la que han participat unes 12.000 persones adherides a la Crida -el 20% del total-, s'avala encetar converses amb altres organitzacions per bastir una "confluència electoral sobiranista". La realitat, però, és que només és el mateix espai postconvergent -al cap i la fi on s'emmarca també la Crida- el que ha defensat una candidatura unitària, que rebutgen tant ERC com la CUP. Per tant, la direcció opta per rebutjar una coalició formal amb el PDeCAT, si bé no accepta que els seus membres hi participin, un fet que permetria, per exemple, que el seu president, Jordi Sànchez, encapçali la possible candidatura amb el nom de JxCat. En qualsevol cas, si Sànchez fa aquest pas serà una decisió "estrictament personal", en paraules de Morral.



Segons ha detallat Morral la Crida tampoc ha decidit quin paper jugarà a la campanya ni tan sols si donarà "suport explícit" a cap candidatura, un fet que Morral veu "poc probable" malgrat que alguns dels seus membres participin a la llista de JxCat i PdeCat.