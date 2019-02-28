La CUP no s'ha presentat mai a unes eleccions estatals però fruit de l' "excepcionalitat democràtica" de l'actual conjuntura política el proper 28 d'abril podria fer una excepció. A través d'un comunicat, la formació de l'Esquerra Independentista ha anunciat que el proper 10 de març celebrarà un Consell Polític extraordinari, com a punt de culminació DE les diverses assemblees territorials, en què es decidirà si participa o no als comicis estatals. Centrada inicialment en l'àmbit municipalista, la CUP no va fer el salt a unes eleccions al Parlament fins el 2012, mentre que només el 2004 va concórrer a les eleccions europees. De fet, el passat desembre va declinar participar als comicis continentals del proper 26 de maig.



El possible canvi respecte les eleccions a les Corts espanyol arriba després que el secretariat nacional cupaire -la direcció de la formació- hagi rebut la demanda per part de diversos militants, fet que ha provocat l'obertura d'un debat urgent per decidir què fer. En aquest sentit, el comunicat recorda que "la CUP sempre ha optat per no participar d’unes eleccions a l’Estat i ha defensat l’abstencionisme com a forma d’acció política", però que "en aquests moments, la formació considera que l’exercici del dret a l’autodeterminació ha esdevingut l’element fonamental de confrontació democràtica, fet que ha abocat l’Estat a la inestabilitat política permanent". Per tot plegat, "sotmetrà a debat si ha d’intensificar la seva acció política directa per seguir reivindicant aquest dret més enllà dels Països Catalans i a través de quines estratègies".

Prèviament, explica que l'actual situació política, marcada per la "vulneració de drets fonamentals", que "ha culminat amb intervencions a l’autogovern, milers de represaliats, empresonaments i exilis, per part del règim", porta la CUP a obrir un "debat tàctic entre la militància per abordar si ha de convertir-se en un agent actiu a l’Estat espanyol i en quin format". De moment, el Secretariat Nacional ha elaborat un primer esborrany de document de debat sobre la qüestió amb arguments a favor i en contra de participar a les eleccions del 28 d'abril.