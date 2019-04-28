Público
Eleccions 28 d'abril ERC guanyaria les eleccions a Catalunya, seguida del PSC i En Comú Podem, que resistiria millor del previst

Segons el sondeig de TV3, Esquerra obtindria entre 13 i 14 diputats, per entre 12 i 13 del PSC. En Comú Podem seria tercer, amb vuit, mentre que JxCat i Cs es quedarien amb cinc, el PP s'estimbaria fins als dos -ara en té sis- i el Front Republicà i Vox entrarien amb un escó cada un. A nivell estatal el PSOE s'imposaria, el tripartit de dretes no sumaria, com tampoc un hipotètic pacte entre socialistes i Cs. 

El sondeig a peu d'urna de TV3. TV3

Finalment, ERC guanyaria unes eleccions amb una elevada participació. Si més no, aquest és el pronòstic del sondeig a peu d'urna que a les 20h han donat a conèixer TV3 i Catalunya i que dona als republicans entre 13 i 14 diputats. Això sí, el PSC apareix trepitjant els talons a Esquerra, ja que el sondeig li dona entre 12 i 13 republicans. Pel que fa a la resta, destaquen els vuit diputats que obtindria En Comú Podem, clarament per sota dels 12 actuals però molt per damunt del que pronosticaven la majoria de les enquestes. En canvi, JxCat baixaria respecte els vuit de CDC i es quedaria amb 5, els mateixos que Cs, que no viuria cap efecte Arrimadas i es mantindria en els cinc que ja tenia. El PP s'estimbaria de sis a dos diputats -només tindrien escó Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo i Joan López Alegre-, mentre que entrarien al Congrés tant la ultradreta de Vox com l'independentista Front Republicà, amb un cadascun.

A nivell estatal, el PSOE guanyaria les eleccions amb entre 116 i 121 escons, per davant d'un PP que perdria gairebé la meitat dels diputats i es quedaria entre 69 i 73. Cs seria tercera força amb entre 48 i 49, mentre que Unidas Podemos es mouria entre els 42 i 45. Vox n'aconseguiria entre 36 i 38. El tripartit de dretes es quedaria molt lluny d'aconseguir una majoria absoluta que tampoc assoliria l'anomenat «govern de l'Ibex» entre PSOE i Cs.

