Com ja va passar a les eleccions catalanes del 21 de desembre del 2017, els comicis espanyols del 28 d'abril se celebren en un clima d'anormalitat, amb diversos candidats empresonats. Tots són dirigents d'ERC, com Oriol Junqueras, o Junts per Catalunya, i des de fa un parell de mesos són jutjats al Tribunal Suprem en la macrocausa contra el Procés independentista. Per tal de pal·liar l'absència física dels seus candidats, tant ERC com JxCat intenten que la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) permeti la participació dels presos polítics a la campanya.



Aquest dimecres, Esquerra ha anunciat que ha sol·licitat que el seu cap de llista, Oriol Junqueras, pugui participar a les entrevistes i debats electorals previstos en la campanya pel 28-A als mitjans públics. En concret, els republicans citen les entrevistes a TV3 (18 d'abril), l'ACN (19 d'abril) i Catalunya Ràdio (25 d'abril) i els debats previstos a TV3 (24 d'abril) i TVE (15 d'abril, Sant Cugat del Vallès, i 16 d'abril, a Madrid).



En la petició a la JEC, ERC exposa que els candidats tenen dret de participar en els actes de campanya electoral "en condicions d'igualtat" i afegeix que les emissores de ràdio i de televisió de titularitat pública "han de respectar el pluralisme polític, social i d'igualtat". El document recorda que l'article 25.2 de la Constitució estableix que els condemnats que estiguin en situació de presó poden gaudir dels seus drets fonamentals.

Fa algunes setmanes, el cap de llista de JxCat, Jordi Sànchez, va sol·licitar poder celebrar un debat electoral a la presó. Inicialment la JEC se'n va rentar les mans i va passar la decisió a la sala penal del Tribunal Suprem, la que jutja els dirigents polítics del Procés. El seu president, Manuel Marchena, però, va retornar la decisió a la JEC, que encara no s'ha pronunciat definitivament. En qualsevol cas, l'organisme sí que ha citat un informe d'Institucions Penitenciàries que rebutja la celebració d'actes de campanya a les presons i que tampoc veu amb bons ulls que s'hi facin debats.