Cop d'efecte d'ERC de cara a les eleccions estatals del 28 d'abril. La portaveu del partit, Marta Vilalta, ha anunciat aquest dijous que el president de la formació, Oriol Junqueras, encapçalarà la candidatura per als comicis generals. Junqueras, actualment jutjat al Tribunal Suprem i que afronta una acusació de rebel·lió per part de la Fiscalia i una petició de 25 anys de presó, també serà el cap de cartell d'Esquerra a les eleccions europees. A nivell continental, a més a més, ha estat confirmat com el candidat de l'Aliança Lliure Europea per presidir la Comissió Europea.



"Volem combatre la repressió i batre-la. Per això, des d’ERC hem decidit que cada vegada que hi hagi eleccions i mentre segueixi aquesta situació, presentarem com a candidat el president Oriol Junqueras", ha afirmat Vilalta. Com a número dos a la candidatura hi anirà el ja diputat al Congrés Gabriel Rufián, mentre que a Europa l'encarregada de fer la campanya serà Diana Riba. Aquesta mateixa setmana s'ha confirmat, en canvi, que Joan Tardà deixa el Congrés després de 15 anys com a diputat. Vilalta ha afegit que mentre es perllongui l'actual excepcionalitat política, la resposta ha de ser "més democràcia".



Junqueras, que va ser vicepresident i màxim responsable d'Economia durant la passada legislatura, i està en presó preventiva des del 2 de novembre de 2017.