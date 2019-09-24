La CUP decidirà aquest dissabte, en un consell polític extraordinari, si concorre a les eleccions espanyoles del proper 10 de novembre. Segons un comunicat enviat per la formació de l’Esquerra Independentista, les propostes a debat passen “per la capacitat de denunciar de forma explícita els trets antidemocràtics del règim”, ja sigui “a través del boicot o del bloqueig”, en aquest segon cas a través d’una “acció política institucional”.



Serà la segona vegada que la CUP debatrà si participa en unes eleccions a les Corts espanyoles, cosa que no ha fet mai. L’anterior ocasió va ser tot just fa mig any, al març, quan la formació va decantar-se per no participar a les eleccions del 28 d’abril. En aquella ocasió, la negativa va acabar derivant en una crisi cupaire, arran de la decisió de Poble Lliure -una de les organitzacions que hi participa- de constituir el Front Republicà, la candidatura articulada amb Som Alternativa i el Partit Pirata que sí que va participar als comicis. La llista, encapçalada per l’exsecretari general de Podem Albano Dante Fachín, no va aconseguir representació, tot i aconseguir gairebé 114.000 vots a tot Catalunya.



En el comunicat, s’explica també que el debat s’ha obert perquè “militància i organització” han presentat documents que plantegen “aspectes tàctics perquè la CUP i el conjunt de l’Esquerra Independentista puguin convertir-se en una eina de denúncia de la constant negació de drets democràtics per part de l’estat, de deslegitimació del règim i d’incentivació de la confrontació democràtica i la generació d’inestabilitat a l’Estat fins a la resolució del conflicte que passa necessàriament pel reconeixement del dret a l’autodeterminació”.



Endavant, una de les principals organitzacions de l’Esquerra Independentista, ja ha manifestat que planteja un boicot als comicis. En concret ha emplaçat “el conjunt de forces independentistes i sobiranistes dels Països Catalans a articular un boicot que tingui com a objectiu restar el màxim de legitimació popular al nou congrés espanyol de cara a començar a plantejar obertament i sistemàtica l’exercici del dret d’autodeterminació arreu dels Països Catalans”. En canvi, el Front Republicà, on participa Poble Lliure, hauria reprès les converses amb l’horitzó de presentar-se novament els comicis.

