Finalment, els caps de llista d'ERC i Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) a les eleccions al Congrés del proper dia 28, Oriol Junqueras i Jordi Sànchez, respectivament, podran tenir una major presència de la prevista en la campanya. Després que la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) autoritzés el també president d'ERC a participar, telemàticament, en una roda de premsa organitzada aquest divendres per l'Agència Catalana de Notícies (ACN), l'organisme ha autoritzat la presència de Junqueras i Sànchez en altres actes de campanya, sempre de forma telemàtica.
Jutjats ara mateix al Tribunal Suprem i empresonats des de fa un any i mig -Sànchez des del 16 d'octubre de 2017 i Junqueras des del 2 de novembre del mateix any-, el candidat de JxCat podrà participar des de la presó de Soto del Real en una roda de premsa aquest mateix dijous convocada per l'agència Efe. I també en un altre contacte informatiu organitzat per l'ACN el proper dia 21. Segons la resolució de la JEC, s'indica que l'informe de la Secretaria General d'Institucions Penitenciàries assenyala que "no s'acrediten motius suficients que impedeixin autoritzar" la seva participació en aquests actes. Les dues rodes de premsa coincideixen amb jornades en què no hi ha sessió del judici al Procés.
En paral·lel, el líder d'ERC podrà concedir una entrevista a La Vanguardia el diumenge 21 a les 10.30 hores, i una altra al diari Ara el dilluns 22 a les 10.00. A més, podrà participar telemàticament al costat del també pres polític Raül Romeva -número u d'ERC al Senat- en un acte a Cambrils (Baix Camp) el diumenge a les 12.00 hores.
