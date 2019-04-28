Mobilització electoral històrica a Catalunya. Fins les 14h, el 43,52% dels catalans amb dret a vot han acudit a les urnes, segons les dades avançades pel Ministeri de l'Interior. La xifra suposa un increment d'11,2 punts respecte la mateixa hora dels anteriors comicis, celebrats el juny de 2016. A tot l'Estat, la participació a aquesta hora se situa en el 41,46%, quatre punts i mig més que el 2016. A les quatre províncies catalanes, la participació creix per sobre dels dos dígits. A Barcelona arriba al 43,48% (+10,8), a Girona també al 43,48% (+12,2), a Tarragona en el 44,69% -la més alta- (+11,9) i a Lleida en el 41,9% (+12,9).



Pel que fa a les ciutats, puja a tot arreu, però hi ha diferències significatives. Entre els municipis més poblats, on més puja és a Girona (+13,2), Lleida (+13,2), Manresa (+12,3) i Reus (+12,2), seguits de Sabadell, Terrassa i Sant Cugat del Vallès, on a les tres ciutats la participació ha augmentat en 11,8 punts. L'ascens, en canvi, és menor a les principals ciutats metropolitanes, començant per Barcelona (+9,4), però també a l'Hospitalet (+10), Santa Coloma de Gramenet (+10,8), Rubí (+10,9) o Cornellà de Llobregat (+8,5). En territoris fortament independentistes, l'ascens del vot és més important, com Vic (+13,6) o Olot (+14,1%). ​