Unes 500 persones s'han concentrat a Barcelona davant la delegació del Govern espanyol per protestar per l'exclusió de l'expresident Carles Puigdemont i els exconsellers Toni Comín i Clara Ponsatí com a candidats a les eleccions europees del proper 26 de maig. La decisió, presa dilluns per la Junta Electoral Central (JEC), ha estat justament posada en qüestió aquest mateix divendres per la Fiscalia, que considera que s'han vulnerat els drets dels polítics exiliats i ha avalat que puguin ocupar les tres primeres places de la llista de Junts per Catalunya.



Tot i la pluja, la concentració -convocada per partits entitats sobiranistes- ha reunit al voltant de mig miler de persones i també ha tingut rèpliques a Girona, Lleida i Tarragona, en aquests cas amb les subdelegacions del govern estatal com a escenaris. La concentració ha tingut com a lema "Pels drets civils i polítics. Prou de manipulació electoral". Entre els concentrats hi havia una àmplia representació de JxCat, com la candidata a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona Elsa Artadi, així com representants d'ERC, com Ernest Maragall, Diana Riba o Marta Vilalta, de la CUP, com Carles Riera o Eulàlia Reguant, o d'En Comú Podem, com Jaume Asens.

La presenta de l'ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, ha denunciat que la JEC s'ha "convertit en la nova joguina de l'Estat per desactivar els seus adversaris polítics". Per a Carles Riera, diputat de la CUP, "la JEC hauria d'entendre que un dels principis bàsics de la democràcia és tenir dret a escollir lliurement els representants a les urnes, sense òrgans censors que així ho impedeixin". Segons Jaume Asens, la decisió que l'organisme censuri candidats és "fràgil i arbitrària", perquè "ni tan sols compta amb la unanimitat de tots els membres" i arbitrària perquè, en canvi, ha permès que Lluís Puig, també exiliat, fos candidat al Senat en les recents eleccions a les Corts espanyoles.



Els manifestants han ocupat tot l'espai de la confluència dels carrers Mallorca i Roger de Llúria de Barcelona, ​​que estava tallada en aquest punt per un dispositiu dels Mossos d'Esquadra, i han corejat consignes contra la justícia espanyola i "Puigdemont, el nostre president". Entre d'altres arguments, la Fiscalia exposa que la decisió de la JEC vulnera el dret "a un sufragi passiu".