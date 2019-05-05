El Tribunal Suprem ha ordenat als jutjats del Contenciós-Administratiu de Madrid que siguin ells els que resolguin immediatament si l'expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont pot concórrer a les eleccions europees, tot i que els recorda que en l'afectat "no concorre causa de inelegibilitat".



Una decisió que el Suprem estén als exconsellers Antoni Comín i Clara Ponsatí i en què deixa clar que la competència per conèixer sobre els recursos dels tres polítics contra la decisió de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) que els va excloure de la llista de JxCat correspon als tribunals del Contenciós-Administratiu. Els tres dirigents exiliats encapçalaven la candidatura de Junts per Catalunya per a les europees i, temporalment, van ser rellevats per l'advocat Gonzalo Boye, l'exalcalde de Barcelona Xavier Trias i la periodista Bea Talegón.

Per unanimitat, el Suprem ha ordenat als jutjats competents de Madrid que resolguin immediatament aquests recursos, "tenint en compte que segons el parer d'aquesta Sala, no hi concorre causa d'inelegibilitat". L'expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ja havia assegurat amb antelació que recorreria al Tribunal de Justícia de la Unió Europea o al Tribunal Europeu de Drets Humans si el Tribunal Suprem no li permetia presentar-se a les eleccions europees.



La decisió de la JEC va arribar després d'una denúncia de Ciutadans i PP. La doctrina de l'organisme electoral, però, va ser posada en qüestió el mateix divendres per la Fiscalia de Madrid, que va dictaminar que vulnerava els drets de Puigdemont, Comín i Ponsatí i que els tres havien de poder concórrer als comicis, ja que mantenien el seu dret a ser elegits electoralment. El mateix divendres, centenars de persones van concentrar-se a la delegació del Govern espanyol a Barcelona i a les subdelegacions de Girona, Lleida i Tarragona en protesta per la decisió de la JEC.