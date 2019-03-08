Si dijous va ser ERC qui va anunciar que Oriol Junqueras seria el cap de llista de la formació a les eleccions estatals del 28 d'abril, aquest divendres ha estat Junts per Catalunya qui ha oficialitzat que la seva aposta és un altre pres polític: Jordi Sànchez. Ara bé, fins d'aquí 24 hores no se sabrà si finalment Sànchez és o no el candidat, perquè com a president de la Crida Nacional de la República ha decidit obrir una consulta vinculant als adherits a l'organització, que tenen temps fins demà a les 19h per participar-hi.



Segons ha detallat la Crida en un comunicat, la pregunta que es fa és "Consideres oportú que Jordi Sànchez encapçali la candidatura de Junts per Catalunya per la circumscripció de Barcelona al Congrés?". Tot i que la Crida exposa que JxCat vol formar una "candidatura oberta i transversal" de cara al 28-A, res fa pensar ara mateix que la llista pugui anar gaire més enllà del que ja va ser JxCat a les eleccions al Parlament del 21 de desembre del 2017, és a dir, una candidatura que aplega l'antic espai convergent i alguns independents però que també s'alineen amb un independentisme de centredreta.

Sànchez era el nom preferit per Carles Puigdemont per encapçalar la llista de JxCat al Congrés, de manera que sembla que novament l'expresident de la Generalitat s'ha imposat en el seu particular pols al PdeCAT. Alguns informacions apunten que l'actual diputada al Congrés Miriam Nogueras, molt pròxima a Puigdemont, seria la número dos d'una llista on no està clar que estiguin històrics diputats convergents -i ara del PDeCAT- com són Jordi Xuclà o Carles Campuzano, allunyats de la tesis de Puigdemont i que aposten per una via més possibilista per afrontar la situació d'actual excepcionalitat política.



Empresonat des del 16 d'octubre del 2017 i expresident de l'ANC, Sànchez afronta des de fa algunes setmanes el judici al Procés que es fa al Tribunal Suprem. En el seu cas concret, la Fiscalia l'acusa de rebel·lió i el situa com un dels caps d'aquest delicte, fet pel qual en demana 17 anys de presó, els mateixos que per a Jordi Cuixart, president d'Òmnium Cultural.