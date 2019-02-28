Público
Eleccions municipals 2019 Valls incorpora l'exministre socialista Celestino Corbacho a la seva candidatura per Barcelona

El també exalcalde de l'Hospitalet de Llobregat va abandonar el PSC el gener de 2018 i des d'aleshores s'ha apropat a Ciutadans. 

Celestino Corbacho durante la época en que fue ministro de Trabajo con Zapatero. | EFE (ARCHIVO)

Celestino Corbacho, exalcalde de l'Hospitalet de Llobregat i exministre socialista de Treball, fa el pas a Ciutadans i serà el número tres de la candidatura de Manuel Valls a l'alcaldia de Barcelona. L'exprimer ministre francès i candidat amb el suport de Cs a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona ha comparegut aquest dijous al costat de Corbacho en una roda de premsa en què tots dos han compartit l'objectiu de "recuperar" una ciutat "deteriorada", sense "lideratge", i amb una alcaldessa "incompetent" i "populista" que ha "supeditat el seu projecte a la radicalitat" dels independentistes.

"La plataforma de Manuel Valls em motiva i il·lusiona", ha admès Corbacho, que identifica amb tres eixos (l'habitatge, l'economia i la mobilitat sostenible), i ha acusat l'alcaldessa, Ada Colau, d'estar absent i no tenir implicació ni lideratge metropolità.

De 69 anys, Corbacho va ser un dels capitans històrics del PSC, sempre alineat amb els sectors més espanyolistes i -dretanosos- del partit. Alcalde de l'Hospitalet -la segona ciutat de Catalunya- entre 1994 i 2008, aquell any va convertir-se en ministre de Zapatero, càrrec que ocuparia fins a la tardor de 2010. Posteriorment, va ser diputat al Parlament pel PSC durant cinc anys (2010-2015). Tot i donar suport al 155, Corbacho va abandonar el PSC el gener de 2018, descontent amb la posició del partit respecte el procés independentisme, que considerava massa tèbia. A partir d'aquí, l'apropament a Cs estava cantat i, de fet, l'exministre havia participat en actes de la plataforma España Ciudadana, impulsada pel mateix Albert Rivera, president del partit de dretes. 

El número dos de la candidatura de Valls serà una dona, que es donarà a conèixer el dia 8 de març, juntament amb la resta d'integrants de la plataforma

