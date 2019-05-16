La Junta Constructora de la Sagrada Família haurà de pagar 4,5 milions d'euros en concepte de llicència d'obres, la xifra més alta que s'ha abonat mai a la ciutat per aquest concepte. L'anunci l'ha fet la regidora d'Urbanisme i número tres de la candidatura de Barcelona en Comú, Janet Sanz, en un acte de campanya sobre projectes urbanístics a l'Eixample que s'ha fet just davant del temple. Tot just fa algunes setmanes que la Junta Constructora havia sol·licitat una llicència que no tenia des de feia més de 130 anys.



"S'han acabat els privilegis de l'Església catòlica. Avui anunciem que la Sagrada Família pagarà la llicència més important de la història de la ciutat", ha proclamat Sanz, que ha volgut deixar clar que a partir d'ara el temple "haurà de pagar com tot Déu" i ha celebrat que s'hagi acabat amb una "anomalia" històrica.

El pagament de la llicència és fruit d'un acord per regularitzar les obres assolit fa uns mesos entre l'Ajuntament i el Patronat de la Sagrada Família, que entre d'altres qüestions també implica una inversió de 36 milions d'euros en una dècada per part del temple per compensar l'impacte que a causa a la ciutat. La inversió servirà per millorar la urbanització de l'espai, la mobilitat, el transport públic -es construirà un accés directe des de l'estació del metro de la L2 i la L5 fins al temple- o el manteniment de l'espai públic al voltant de la basílica.