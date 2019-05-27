L'independentisme ha aconseguit gairebé del 50 per cent dels vots entre l'electorat català que ha participat a les eleccions al Parlament Europeu. La llista que encapçala Carles Puigdemont, Junts per Catalunya (JxCat), ha aconseguit 986.000 vots (28,52%), i la que ha liderat Oriol Junqueras, més de 732.000 (21,19%). Si l'Estat espanyol no aconsegueix impedir-ho, el president i el vicepresident de la Generalitat destituïts pel Govern de Mariano Rajoy, un a l'exili i l'altre empresonat, entraran a formar part del Parlament Europeu al costat de Toni Comín i Diana Riba.
El propi Puigdemont ha destacat, en les seves primeres declaracions que "l'independentisme ha doblegat amb contundència el representant de l'Estat espanyol", en explícita referència al ministre d'Afers Estrangers i cap de llista del PSOE a les mateixes eleccions a l'Europarlament.
"Hem derrotat el ministre Josep Borrell", ha insistit el líder de JxCat, per recordar la mobilització d'efectius del cap de la diplomàcia espanyola per posar dificultats a l'acció exterior de la Generalitat i desacreditar els dirigents independentistes catalans en l'escenari internacional.
La llista de Puigdemont ha estat la més votada en les quatre províncies catalanes i ha aconseguit més suports a tota Catalunya que qualsevol dels partits que han concorregut a les municipals que se celebraven simultàniament aquest diumenge diumenge.
Puigdemont ha obtingut 199.619 vots, més del doble que la llista del seu propi partit, encapçalada per Quim Forn i Elsa Artadi.
Els socialistes catalans no obstant això, amb Javi López Fernández al capdavant, s'han situat com a segona força a les eleccions europees. Han passat dels 358.621 suports (14,29%) del 2014 als 760.302 (22,13%) en aquesta ocasió, beneficiant-se de l'efecte Pedro Sánchez de les passades eleccions generals que el PSOE va aconseguir guanyar.
Un altre dels partits que també han registrat una pujada és Catalunya en Comú-Podem, que comptava amb el ja eurodiputat Ernest Urtasun com a candidat en tercera posició. Han aconseguit 291.686 vots (8,4%).
La candidatura de Cs, amb Jordi Cañas en sisena posició, ha doblat el nombre de vots, en passar dels 157.895 de fa quatre anys als 296.618 (8,63%) d'aquesta ocasió.
El PP, liderat per Dolors Montserrat, ha baixat de cinquena a sisena posició després de perdre més de 68.000 vots, i passar dels 246.250 de 2015 a 177.905 d'aquest any.
VOX ha aconseguit 68.393 vots a Catalunya en aquestes eleccions. El seu cap de llista, l'exfalangista barceloní Jorge Buxadé, és un dels tres candidats que aquest partit ultradretà ha aconseguit col·locar a l'eurocambra.
