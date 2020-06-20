Elisenda Paluzie, reelegida presidenta de l'ANC

Elisenda Paluzie ha estat reelegida aquest dissabte presidenta de la Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) en el ple constitutiu del Secretariat Nacional de l'entitat, i David Fernàndez ocuparà el lloc de vicepresident. Ho han informat fonts pròximes de l'entitat a Europa Press en un ple telemàtic, que seguirà a la tarda -han fet un recés fins a les 16.00 hores- i després d'això es votaran els altres dos càrrecs orgànics: secretaria i tresoreria.



Paluzie, que ha aconseguit 63 vots (85,1%), repetirà així com líder de la formació independentista. L'altra candidata, Montse Soler, ha obtingut 10 vots (13,5%). Fernàndez -ja estava al Secretariat Nacional i és un dels impulsors de la candidatura a la Cambra de Comerç 'Eines de País'- serà el número dos. Fernàndez ha aconseguit un total de 51 vots (68,9%), mentre que Salvador Vergés n'ha obtingut 13 (17,6%). Ambdós càrrecs han estat escollits en una sola volta, segons ha especificat l'ANC.



La presidenta de l'Assemblea va ser la candidata més votada a les eleccions del 14 de març al Secretariat Nacional de l'entitat amb 6.078 vots, per davant de l'exdiputat de la CUP Antonio Baños, que en va registrar registrat 5.283. Hi van participar 8.876 membres de ple dret de l'entitat, el que suposa un 19,73% de partició.