Els Bombers han estabilitzat l'incendi dels massís del Montgrí després d'una tarda "complicada" per culpa del vent que ha bufat i que ha provocat revifalles. El foc es va declarar dijous a dos quarts de set de la tarda i ha afectat unes cent hectàrees de massa forestal del parc natural. El cap d'intervenció de l'incendi, Antoni Valdepeñas, ha concretat que han pogut donar per estabilitzat el foc a dos quarts de nou del vespre: "Durant la tarda hem pogut anar controlant cadascuna de les represes que s'han produït i amb la millora de les condicions meteorològiques l'hem pogut donar per estabilitzat. Deu dotacions terrestres continuaran treballant tota la nit.

"Hem tingut una tarda complicada pels cops de vent forts", ha exposat Valdepeñas. Han pogut estabilitzar l'incendi a dos quarts de nou del vespre però el vent ha continuat fent la guitza provocant represes. Han estat, però, al flanc esquerre, on no hi ha continuïtat de massa forestal. Els mitjans aeris hi ha continuat fent descàrregues mentre ha estat de dia.



Cap al vespre les condicions meteorològiques han millorat i ara els Bombers esperen una nit "més tranquil·la". Tot i això, continuaran revisant la línia per detectar possibles revifalles. Hi treballaran deu efectius terrestres.



Valdepeñas remarca que trigaran dies a poder donar el foc per extingit perquè "tota la zona està molt calenta" per les temperatures altes i perquè hi ha el sotabosc està brut. "Segurament hi mantindrem efectius fins dimarts i amb l'ajuda de les ADF estarem fent rutes d'observació i vigilància, sobretot al límit entre la zona cremada i la zona verda", ha conclòs.

