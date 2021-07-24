Els Bombers treballen en un incendi en una zona boscosa de Ventalló, a l'Alt Empordà

Els Bombers de la Generalitat treballen aquest dissabte a la tarda en un incendi forestal que s'ha declarat a Ventalló (Alt Empordà). L'avís del foc s'ha rebut a les 17.32 hores en una zona boscosa propera a la GI-624, als Masos de Ventalló. Segons les darreres estimacions d'Agents Rurals, les flames han afectat una quinzena d'hectàrees de massa forestal. En l'extinció de l'incendi hi treballen 36 mitjans terrestres i vuit aèries dels Bombers. Com a mesura preventiva està tallada la GI-624 a Ventalló i la GI-623 fins a Camallera. L'incendi és molt actiu i està descontrolat, però no hi ha cap nucli de població proper. El foc coincideix en el temps amb un altre foc forestal a la Conca de Barberà, cosa que impedeix destinar-hi més dotacions.

