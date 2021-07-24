Estàs llegint: Els Bombers treballen en un incendi en una zona boscosa de Ventalló, a l'Alt Empordà

TEMPORADA D'INCEDIS ESTIVALS A CATALUNYA

Els Bombers treballen en un incendi en una zona boscosa de Ventalló, a l'Alt Empordà

L'incendi és molt actiu i està descontrolat, però no hi ha cap nucli de població proper. En l'extinció hi treballen 36 mitjans terrestres i vuit aèries dels Bombers

La important columna de fum de l'incendi forestal de Ventalló, el 24 de juliol del 2021
La important columna de fum de l'incendi forestal de Ventalló, el 24 de juliol del 2021. Bombers de la Generalitat / ACN

Els Bombers de la Generalitat treballen aquest dissabte a la tarda en un incendi forestal que s'ha declarat a Ventalló (Alt Empordà). L'avís del foc s'ha rebut a les 17.32 hores en una zona boscosa propera a la GI-624, als Masos de Ventalló. Segons les darreres estimacions d'Agents Rurals, les flames han afectat una quinzena d'hectàrees de massa forestal. En l'extinció de l'incendi hi treballen 36 mitjans terrestres i vuit aèries dels Bombers. Com a mesura preventiva està tallada la GI-624 a Ventalló i la GI-623 fins a Camallera. L'incendi és molt actiu i està descontrolat, però no hi ha cap nucli de població proper. El foc coincideix en el temps amb un altre foc forestal a la Conca de Barberà, cosa que impedeix destinar-hi més dotacions.

