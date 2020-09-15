Els CDR convoquen mobilitzacions a Barcelona si el Suprem decideix inhabilitar Torra

Els CDR de la comarca del Barcelonès han convocat protestes a la capital catalana per aquest dijous si, després de la declaració del president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, el Tribunal Suprem (TS) confirma la seva inhabilitació. El líder de l'Executiu català està investigat per un delicte desobediència per mantenir una pancarta pels presos polítics, pena que li va imposar el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC), on declararà també per una altra causa el 23 de setembre.

"El dia que inhabilitin al president de la Generalitat de Catalunya, els CDR del Barcelonès estarem al seu costat per denunciar la persecució que pateix l'independentisme", han anunciat aquest dimarts en un tuit. Han cridat a reunir-se a les 19.30 hores aquest dijous als Jardinets de Gràcia i han animat: "Contra la repressió, lluita popular al carrer", adjuntant un cartell amb el dibuix d'un porc enfadat assegut en un tribunal de justícia.