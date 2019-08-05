Els CDR deixen brossa i excrements a les seus del PDeCAT i ERC per criticar les "renúncies" a fer "efectiva" la independència

Els Comitès de Defensa de la República (CDR) han deixat durant la matinada d'aquest dilluns restes d'escombraries i excrements davant de les seus del PDeCAT i ERC en diversos municipis catalans per criticar les "renúncies" dels partits per fer efectiva la independència. En una publicació a Twitter, han acusat els partits del Govern de no estar treballant per la independència i li han recriminat la detenció durant la setmana passada de diversos activistes independentistes per part dels Mossos d'Esquadra. Els acusen de pertinença a grup criminal.

💩 #MERDAdePARTITS 💩



Els partits que us dieu independentistes:



❌ No treballeu per fer efectiva la independència.

❌ Deteniu activistes

❌ Pacteu amb el 155

❌ Menysteniu els vots del poble



El poble mana i el Govern obeeix. Ho teniu clar?#IndependenciaJa #CDRenXarxa pic.twitter.com/yS8dP04ymH — CDR Catalunya (@CDRCatOficial) August 5, 2019

"No treballeu per fer efectiva la independència. deteniu activistes. pacteu amb el 155. Menysteniu els vots del poble. El poble mana i el Govern obeeix. Ho teniu clar?", assegura el fil del CDR. Tarragona, Balaguer, Igualada, Terrassa, Vilafranca del Penedès, Vic, Lleida i Tàrrega són alguns dels municipis on s’ha portat a terme la protesta. Entre d’altres missatges, es critica un “retorn a l’autonomisme” per part dels grans partits independentistes, pel fet que hi hagi “més de 700 activistes encausades per protestar, algunes condemnades, on és la Generalitat qui denuncia”, s’assegura que els pactes amb el PSC suposen “blanquejar el 155” a canvi “de trair el poble”. Tot el fil s’ha fet amb l’etiqueta #Merdadepartits.