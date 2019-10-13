Desenes d'activistes dels CDR s'han manifestat a l'Estació de Sants de Barcelona durant més d'una hora, només un dia abans de la jornada que s'espera que es publiqui la sentència del judici a l'1-O i un dia després es filtrés el contingut d'aquesta. Els membres dels comitès s'han assegut a dins de l'edifici, al davant dels accessos dels trens, a l'hora que s'aplegaven a fora centenars d'activistes, a les portes de l'estació.

Concentració a l'estació de Sants de Barcelona dels CDR a les portes de la sentència de l'1-O. Marià de Delàs.

Un operatiu de la Policia Nacional ha barrat el pas als accessos de l'estació, mentre que agents de la Brigada Mòbil dels Mossos han començat a fer l'arrenca cebes amb els activistes asseguts al vestíbul. Fins i tot, immobilitzant aquells que mostraven més resistències o arrossegant-los cap a fora. Al voltant de les 11.15 h del matí els activistes que restaven dins l'estació han marxat pel seu propi peu escortats per la policia.



Durant l'acció, membres dels CDR han repartit un manifest on asseguren que han "decidit tornar a assumir la responsabilitat" que els "pertany com a poble" i prendre "la iniciativa": "No sabem si serem onada, o més aviat riuada, però tenim clar quin és l'objectiu i n'assumim el cost que comporta".



Els assistents a la protesta han aparegut amb estelades i han proferit lemes durant tota l'acció com "som gent de pau", "tots som CDR" o "1 d'octubre, ni oblit ni perdó", i a més també han cantat l'Estaca i els Segadors. Un cop fora de l'estació, els manifestants han fet una marxa espontània cap a la plaça Espanya, seguint pel carrer Numància.