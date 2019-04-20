Els CDR proposen un “referèndum autoorganitzat” sobre el procés constituent el proper 26 de maig

Des de fa uns quants anys el procés constituent és un dels reclams habituals de l'independentisme per contribuir a debatre -i decidir- com seria una hipotètica República catalana. La realitat, però, és que més enllà d'algunes proclames retòriques, mai s'ha començat a abordar d'una manera seriosa i acumula anys de paràlisi. Per intentar tornar-lo a posar a l'agenda política, els Comitès en Defensa de la República (CDR) volen organitzar un referèndum sobre el "procés constituent de la República Catalana" el 26 de maig, el dia en què se celebraran les eleccions municipals i europees. En un comunicat, el moviment explica que vol que sigui un "referèndum autoorganitzat", que ha de servir per mostrar "el compromís en favor d'un procés constituent d'apoderament real de la gent".



Els CDR s'encarregarien de posar "la infraestructura bàsica per portar-lo a terme", però alhora demana la col·laboració de persones i entitats perquè, per exemple, cedeixin locals per fer les votacions. La proposta és que a la consulta hi poguessin votar les persones majors de 16 anys -com a l'1 d'octubre-, i les butlletes constarien de tres parts: una sobre el procés constituent i sobre quin model prefereix la població -qui s'hauria d'encarregar de dotar-lo de contingut, "la gent, els polítics o un grup d'experts"; un segon sobre participació permanent i sobirania real; i, finalment, un tercer sobre municipalisme. En aquest darrer cas, però, les preguntes "les decidirà el conjunt dels habitants de cada municipi en els corresponents debats que es convocaran durant la campanya del referèndum".

📋 COMUNICAT #CDRenXarxa



🗳️ Per al 26 de maig els CDR proposem un referèndum autoorganitzat sobre el Procés Constituent de la #RepúblicaCatalana.



👉 Ho tornarem a fer tants cops com calgui!#26MHoTornemAFer pic.twitter.com/yJBxYYcpw1 — CDR Catalunya (@CDRCatOficial) 19 d’abril de 2019

En el comunicat, els CDR recorden que “l’estat espanyol està jutjant i ha empresonat mig govern de la Generalitat” i afegeixen, “ha forçat a l’exili l’Adrià Carrasco, el president legítim de la Generalitat, la resta del Govern i Anna Gabriel i Marta Rovira”. Recorden el “que vam fer l’1 d’octubre del 2017” i sentencien que volen demostrar que “ho tornarem a fer tants cops com calgui”.