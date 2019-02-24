Protestes dels CDR contra la presència del monarca

Diversos centenars de persones congregades pels CDR per protestar per la presència del Rei a Barcelona han tallat aquest diumenge la Gran Via a l'altura de la Plaça Espanya, així com l'avinguda Rius i Taulet, han cremat fotos del monarca i han fet diferents proclames contra ell.



Els CDR han convocat a la ciutadania en la Plaça Espanya pel fet que aquesta nit el monarca presideix a l'MNAC el sopar oficial amb motiu de l'inici del Mobile World Congress 2019, un esdeveniment en el qual coincidirà amb el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, i l'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, entre altres autoritats.

Després de concentrar-se a la plaça a les 17.00 hores, els manifestants han pujat per l'avinguda María Cristina en direcció al MNAC, tot i que no han pogut accedir a l'esplanada d'aquest museu, ja que els Mossos d'Esquadra havien barrat l'accés i diversos agents i furgonetes se situaven en aquest punt.



Els manifestants han tornat llavors de nou a la Plaça Espanya, on han tallat la Gran Via al voltant de les 18.00 hores, i posteriorment un altre grup s'ha dirigit fins a l'avinguda Rius i Taulet, on també han impedit la circulació als vehicles. Les persones convocades pels CDR portaven banderes estelades i feministes, i han llançat proclames com "mori el borbón", "llibertat presos polítics" o "no és un judici, és una farsa".



Han cremat així mateix a l'altura de l'avinguda Rius i Taulet diverses fotos del Cap de l'Estat i han exhibit pancartes com "les seves bombes, els nostres morts" o unes altres que censuren el judici del 'procés' als líders independentistes