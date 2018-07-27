Público
Els CDRs empaperen les seus dels partits perquè treballin per la independència

A primera hora del matí, les portes dels edificis han quedat tapades per enganxines de color groc i una pancarta on es pot llegir "Vam votar, vam guanyar. Independència". Fonts dels comitès asseguren que l'objectiu és pressionar als partits polítics perquè segueixin el mandat del poble i treballin per la República.

La seu nacional de la CUP, al carrer Casp 180, empaperada de pancartes i enganxines per la independència. @CDRLesCorts

Els CDRs comencen una campanya de pressió als partits independentistes. Les seus nacionals de la CUP, Esquerra i el PDeCAT han aparegut aquest matí amb les portes plenes de papers grocs, enganxines, consignes i una pancarta on es pot llegir "Vam votar, vam guanyar. Independència". Fonts dels comitès asseguren que l'objectiu és pressionar als partits polítics perquè segueixin el mandat del poble i treballin per la República. Els comités de les Corts i la Verneda han reivindicat l'acció per les xarxes socials amb el hasthag #PressingPartits:

Treballadors de la seu d'Esquerra estan començant a arribar al carrer Calàbria 166 i han començat a retirar part del material que impossibilita l'entrada a l'edifici. De moment, davant els demòcrates, al carrer Provença 339, i els anticapitalistes, al carrer Casp 180, només hi ha aparegut el dispositiu dels Mossos d'Esquadra. 

