Les escoles tindran franges d'entrades i pati, menjadors amb distància entre grups i sense accés a familiars

El curs vinent les entrades, sortides i hores del pati de les escoles seran esglaonades, els menjadors s'organitzaran d'acord amb els grups estables i mantenint la distància entre aquests grups i les famílies no podran accedir, per regla general, a les instal·lacions. Aquestes són algunes de les mesures que contempla el "Pla d'actuació per al curs 2020-2021 per a centres educatius en el marc de la pandèmia", que el conseller d'Educació, Josep Bargalló, ha desenvolupat en una roda de premsa aquest divendres amb el director de Centres Públics, Josep Gonzàlez-Cambray.

Al pati, coincidiran diversos grups de convivència, que hauran de portar mascareta, però ha reiterat que no es donaran imatges de patis molt plens de gent. Sobre el menjador, ha dit que es mantindran, i que la capacitat de fer coincidir alumnes en una mateixa franja estarà més limitada. S'establirà més d'un torn a vegades, i els grups estables hauran de seure junts en una o diverses taules sense distanciament especial. Si coincideixen més d'un grup estable, s'hauran de separar amb una cadira entremig.

Els centres hauran d'organitzar les entrades i sortides en franges diferenciades de 10 minuts i amb la previsió que es puguin allargar una mitja hora. També ha garantit que no es produiran imatges amb "300 alumnes i 150 familiars", però que serà diferent en virtut del nombre d'accessos que disposi el centre i de l'amplitud del carrer on estigui situat.

Ha explicat que si el centre disposa de tres accessos els horaris seran similars als actuals, però que si disposa d'un únic accés, contemplen que les mesures organitzatives no facin depassar l'horari normal més de 30 minuts. Els familiars no podran accedir als centres, només en el cas de P3 durant els dies d'adaptació i amb les mesures d'higiene necessàries.



D'altra banda Bargalló, ha confiat a tancar la negociació amb els sindicats i anunciar a mitjans de setmana les contractacions exactes que hauran de reforçar la plantilla de docents de cara aquest setembre.

