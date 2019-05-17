Els cinc presos electes podran sortir de la presó el dia 20 per recollir les seves actes

Els cinc presos polítics independentistes que són diputats electes podran sortir de presó dues vegades la setmana que ve. La sala penal del Tribunal Suprem ha autoritzat aquest divendres Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Jordi Sánchez, Jordi Turull i Josep Rull perquè puguin acudir personalment el pròxim dilluns al Congrés dels Diputats i al Senat, a tramitar les seves actes de parlamentaris, en la vigília de la sessió de constitució de les Corts Generals.



Aquest tràmit era obligatori per a Romeva -l'únic que és senador-, com marca el reglament de la cambra alta, però no així per als quatre diputats al Congrés electes. Amb tot, el tribunal que presideix Manuel Marchena no els permetrà celebrar rodes de premsa, assistir a reunions dels seus respectius grups parlamentaris o concedir entrevistes, com havien sol·licitat. L'Alt Tribunal també ha rebutjat revocar la presó provisional, o remetre un suplicatori a les cambres, a causa de la recentment aconseguida condició d'aforats, i suspendre el judici fins a tenir l' autorització de les Corts.

En un escrit avançat por Públic la setmana passada , el lletrat que defensa Junqueras i Romeva, Andreu Van den Eynde, traslladava al tribunal que tots dos aspiren a exercitar com a diputat i senador, respectivament, i per això requeririen de poder assistir a aquestes reunions. Amb la seva decisió, la sala retarda l'última sessió de declaracions de testimonis, inicialment fixada per aquest dilluns, i ara postposada fins dimecres, quan ja estava prevista la celebració de la primera de les dues sessions de compareixences de perits cridats per les parts.



La providència datada aquest mateix divendres plasma també l'ordre del Suprem a les cambres perquè els custodiï en tot moment i garanteixi la seva tornada al centre penitenciari de Soto del Real "com més aviat possible".