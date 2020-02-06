Els Comuns celebren que es comenci a trencar la "incomunicació" entre Torra i Sánchez

Jéssica Albiach considera que la reunió és "un primer pas per avançar és el reconeixement entre les parts i el conflicte". La CUP critica el diàleg i denuncia que no hi hagi sobre la taula l'amnistia, el dret a l'autodeterminació i "una proposta d'esquerres" per afavorir les classes populars.