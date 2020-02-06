Estàs llegint: Els Comuns celebren que es comenci a trencar la "incomunicació" entre Torra i Sánchez

Els Comuns celebren que es comenci a trencar la "incomunicació" entre Torra i Sánchez

Jéssica Albiach considera que la reunió és "un primer pas per avançar és el reconeixement entre les parts i el conflicte". La CUP critica el diàleg i denuncia que no hi hagi sobre la taula l'amnistia, el dret a l'autodeterminació i "una proposta d'esquerres" per afavorir les classes populars.

06/02/2020 . El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (izq), a su llegada al Palau de la Generalitat. / EUROPA PRESS
El cap de l'Executiu,, Pedro Sánchez, ha proposat al president de la Generalitat, iniciar aquest mes de febrer els treballs de la taula de diàleg sobre el "conflicte polític" pactat amb ERC a l'acord d' investidura.

La primera trobada entre el president català, Quim Torra, i l'espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, ha centrat l'atenció de tots els actors polítics. Després de la investidura de Sánchez amb l'abstenció d'ERC a canvi d'una taula de diàleg, i els estira-i-arronses amb la inhabilitació de Torra pel mig, finalment, els dos líders polítics s'han reunit al Palau de la Generalitat, un inici de les negociacions que ha constatat l’enorme distància que mantenen les dues parts sobre per on passa la resolució del conflicte polític.

La presidenta dels Comuns al Parlament, Jèssica Albiach, ha celebrat que "es comenci a trencar la incomunicació dels Governs": "Un primer pas per avançar és el reconeixement entre les parts i el conflicte", ha afirmat a les xarxes socials. Albiach ha afirmat que "serà la gent de Catalunya qui decidirà com de lluny va l'agenda catalana".

Per contra, la CUP ha emès un comunicat molt crític amb aquest diàleg, en el qual afirma que el diàleg són "cants de sirenes que busquen tornar a la normalitat i l'estabilitat institucional a canvi de mesures insuficients", com ara un nou finançament autonòmic.

"El pacte entre partits per garantir la governabilitat de l'Estat ha generat una gran expectativa al voltant de la trobada; tanmateix el simple fet de ser el resultat d'un acord per la investidura del senyor Pedro Sánchez fa que la taula s'allunyi molt del que hauria d'estar avui sobre la taula", afirmen, que a parer seu hauria de ser l'amnistia, el reconeixement de l'autodeterminació i una "proposta d'esquerres que realment respongui a les necessitats del conjunt de les classes populars".

Per la seva banda, el líder dels populars catalans, Alejandro Fernández, s'ha fet eco del gest d'un dels homes de confiança de Sánchez, Ivan Redondo, qui en saludar Torra ha abaixat el cap, un gest reservat per a les autoritats més destacades. "Mare de deu", diu Fernández pel seu perfil de Twitter.

