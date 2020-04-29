Els comuns discrepen de Sánchez i com el Govern aposten per les regions sanitàries com a espai de desconfinament

Com el Govern, els comuns opinen que les regions sanitàries catalanes són el millor espai per gestionar el desconfinament i no pas les províncies, com pretén un Govern espanyol del que formen part. Ho ha deixat clar la líder del partit al Parlament, Jéssica Albiach, que en un tuit ha assegurat que justament "així ho hem traslladat al govern central a primera hora del matí", ha assegurat en un tuit.



L'anunci d'Albiach arriba després que el Govern de Pedro Sánchez hagi fixat les províncies com a marc territorial per aplicar un desconfinament heterogeni en funció de les necessitats de cada territori. Per contra, la Generalitat considera que les províncies parteixen comarques i deixa en una mateixa àrea zones amb densitats de població molt diferents. En qualsevol cas, Albiach també ha afegit que més enllà de les discrepàncies "el país necessita més proposta i menys confrontació".

L'anunci del Govern espanyol va provocar la indignació del Govern català, que considera que no se'ls està tenint en compte en la presa de decisions. Aquest dimecres, la portaveu Meritxell Budó ha denunciat que aquest tipus de marc territorial basat en les províncies "no respon a criteris sanitaris ni funcionals". Després de la compareixença de Pedro Sánchez, el president Quim Torra va fer un tuit on criticava de nou la centralització de les competències: "Catalunya torna a 1833, a Lérida, Gerona, Tarragona i Barcelona. Tota l’experiència de gestió de la sanitat a Catalunya per regions i àrees sanitàries, a la paperera. Un greu error".