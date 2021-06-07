Els desnonaments a l'Estat espanyol han crescut un 13,4% durant el primer trimestre del 2021 en comparació amb el mateix període del 2020, segons dades facilitades aquest dilluns pel Consell General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ). En total n'hi va haver 10.961. D'aquests, el 71,7% són per no pagar el lloguer i el 23,2% per execució hipotecària. Catalunya continua al capdavant dels desnonaments, amb el 22,2% (2.437) de tots els que s'han fet a Espanya, seguida per Andalusia, amb el 16,2% (1.778) i el País Valencià, amb el 14,2% (1.553).



Tot i la moratòria estatal de desallotjaments, entre gener i març es van executar 2.437 llançaments a Catalunya. Catalunya també és el territori amb més desnonaments de pisos de lloguer, amb gairebé un de cada quatre (23,3%). Barcelona va ser la demarcació catalana on hi va haver més llançaments, amb 1.635, el 78% dels quals per impagament de lloguer.

En aquest primer trimestre s'han produït 7.280 execucions hipotecàries -que no necessàriament han d'acabar en desnonament-, un 56,3% més que en el mateix període de l'any passat. És la xifra més alta des del segon trimestre del 2017. Les dades del CGPJ també mostren que el nombre de concursos ha experimentat a tot l'Estat l'increment més gran des de l'inici de la crisi sanitària entre gener i març. En total se'n van presentar un 50,4% més, fins als 4.925, dels quals 1.504 a Catalunya, la comunitat amb més concursos registrats.