Els hospitals baixen dels 2.000 ingressats per Covid per primer cop en un mes i mig, però l'Rt continua a l'alça

Per primer cop des del 2 de gener, els ingressats als hospitals catalans amb coronavirus se situen per sota dels 2.000. En concret n'hi ha 1.944, 82 més que el dia previ, segons el darrer informe del Departament de Salut. També cau el nombre de pacients a l'UCI, tot i que la xifra segueix sent molt elevada (606). Ara bé, això no indica que l'evolució de l'epidèmia sigui del tot positiva, ja que se segueix confirmant l'aplanament de la caiguda de casos i la velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt continua a l'alça i ja se situa en 0,88, sis centèsimes per damunt de fa quatre dies, quan va assolir-se el nivell més baix des de la superació del pic de la tercera onada.



El risc de rebrot tot just cau tres punts i està ara en 261, mentre que la incidència de casos acumulada a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants passa de 316 a 304. En paral·lel, en les darreres 24 hores s'han declarat 1.936 nous casos confirmats per PCR o TCR i la taxa de positivitat de les proves se situa en el 4,46% la darrera setmana, un valor per sota del 5% que indica l'OMS per tenir l'epidèmia sota control, però que també va a l'alça. Finalment, s'ha informat de tres noves morts i el total a Catalunya ja és de 20.411.

