Els hospitals catalans superen els 3.000 ingressos per Covid-19

La pressió assistencial segueix pujant sense aturador amb 80 ingressats més en les darreres 24 hores que ja sumen un total de 3.038 persones amb Covid-19 als hospitals catalans, una xifra que bat rècords. D'aquests, hi ha nou pacients més a les UCI, que ja compta amb 684 malalts a llits de crític. El Departament de Salut va pronosticar que les UCI arribarien a assumir 900 malalts de Covid-19 durant la tercera onada, un fet que tensaria la capacitat assistencial de manera molt greu.

Aquestes xifres contrasten amb els indicadors epidemiològics, que han registrat millores en els darrers dies tot i encara n'hi ha que estan en números molt alts. La velocitat de propagació (Rt), es manté per sota del llindar d'1, però puja una centèsima, fins al 0,93. Aquesta xifra indica que cada 100 persones contagien una mitjana de 93 més, per la qual cosa el virus estaria en regressió, tot i que aquest canvi encara no ha arribat a les sales dels hospitals. El risc de rebrot baixa nou punts fins als 592, una xifra encara molt per sobre del llindar de 100, a partir del qual l'indicador assenyala que la situació epidemiològica és molt greu.

S'han declarat 1.966 nous casos confirmats per PCR o TA, un nombre inferior al registrat durant les darreres setmanes que es deu a la menor quantitat de proves practicades durant el cap de setmana. En paral·lel, la incidència a 14 dies per cada 100.000 habitants també baixa i passa de 682,89 a 667,67. El percentatge de positivitat de les proves també segueix descendint fins al 7,08%, encara per sobre del límit de control marcat per l'OMS de 5%.

També s'han registrat 165 defuncions en el darrer recompte, una de les dades més altes d'aquesta onada. Els vacunats amb la primera dosi són 176.625, 405 més que en 24 hores, i 7.345 amb la segona, 451 més.

