Els indicadors de la pandèmia a Catalunya segueixen empitjorant i Salut apunta que les prediccions "no són bones"

Els indicadors de la pandèmia a Catalunya segueixen empitjorant. El risc de rebrot s'enfila a 243,63 punts, la xifra més alta des de principis d'abril. Totes les regions sanitàries es veuen afectades per aquest augment, excepte l'Alt Pirineu i l'Aran, que es manté estable, i les Terres de l'Ebre, que la setmana passada van assolir un pic rècord. Al conjunt de Catalunya, el risc de rebrot s'havia reduït la setmana passada a 179,36, però ara s'ha tornat a xifres similars, tot i que una mica per sobre, de fa dues setmanes. La taxa de transmissió (Rt) també puja, fins a 1,24. La setmana anterior havia estat de 0,95, per sota de l'1, clau per reduir la velocitat de contagi. L'última setmana s'han detectat 8.517 casos nous confirmats per PCR, mentre que l'anterior havien estat 7.053.

Els municipis amb més risc de rebrot són Puigcerdà, Salt i Tortosa

El secretari de Salut, Josep Maria Argimon, ha apuntat en roda de premsa que a curt termini les prediccions "no són bones". Així, ha afirmat que les dades continuaran empitjorant la propera setmana. En tot cas, ha dit que s'ha d'estar amatent a com evoluciona la pressió assistencial. Actualment, hi ha 836 pacients ingressats, 159 dels quals a l'UCI. L'última setmana, però, han ingressat 103 pacients nous a les unitats de cures intensives, mentre que l'anterior ho havien fet 86.



Puigcerdà és el municipi català amb més risc de rebrot, amb 1.068. En segona posició hi ha Salt, amb 888, i en tercera està Tortosa, amb 832. En paral·lel, les tres localitats amb major velocitat de transmissió són El Vendrell (3,76), Castellar del Vallès (3,17) i Mollerussa (3,14).



Les defuncions es mantenen estables les últimes tres setmanes, amb al voltant de 80 a la setmana. Des de l'inici de la pandèmia hi ha hagut 13.437 morts per Covid-19 a Catalunya.



Argimon va advertir dimarts que la situació "seguirà empitjorant" i ha alertat que "vindran moments molt complicats", i ha recordat que Catalunya no és una illa, que les dades als territoris propers empitjoren i que cal estar "molt alerta".

Congelada la reobertura de l'oci nocturn

En aquest context, Salut ha decidit fer marxa enrere en l'acord a què s'havia arribat per reobrir parcialment l'oci nocturn. Argimon ha reconegut en declaracions a TV3 "algun error" en la gestió de l'anunci però ha insistit que "ara no és el millor moment". Ha assegurat que els indicadors no ho aconsellen i ha acabat imperant "el criteri de prudència" per "hivernar uns dies o setmanes la decisió", que queda "congelada". El secretari ha explicat que si ara finalment es permetia l'obertura dels locals d'oci nocturn, "potser en 15 dies" havien de prendre la decisió del seu tancament.