Els Jocs Olímpics de Tokio 2020 s'aplacen a 2021 per l'emergència del coronavirus

El Comitè Olímpic Internacional (COI) i el Govern del Japó han acordat aquest dimarts ajornar al voltant d'un any els pròxims Jocs Olímpics davant l'impacte generat per la pandèmia de coronavirus en la preparació dels atletes.



Així ho han decidit el primer ministre japonès, Shinzo Abe, i el president del COI, Thomas Bach, en una conversa telefònica mantinguda aquest dimarts, en què han estat presents altres representants de les autoritats esportives i polítiques del Japó.

"Japó, com a país amfitrió, sota les actuals circumstàncies, ha proposat que (el COI) estudiï si es poden ajornar prop d'un any (els JJOO) perquè els atletes puguin tenir les millors condicions", ha dit Abe en declaracions als periodistes.



"Bach m'ha respost que està d'acord en un 100 %", ha afegit, i ha assenyalat: "Així que hem arribat a l'acord de celebrar els JJOO a Tòquio no més enllà de l'estiu de 2021".



Diferents federacions esportives i comitès olímpics nacionals han demanat els últims dies l'ajornament de Tòquio 2020 a causa de l'extensió del Covid-19 i la impossibilitat que els atletes puguin preparar-se adequadament.

Diumenge passat el COI va dir que començava a analitzar la possibilitat d'un ajornament, però va fixar un termini màxim de quatre setmanes per adoptar una decisió final.



No obstant això, segons el que ha informat Abe després de la seva conversa telefònica amb Bach, ja hi ha una decisió de les dues parts per ajornar per un any les competicions olímpiques.