Els lletrats del Congrés proposen a la Mesa que no tramiti la Llei d'Amnistia

barcelona
Els lletrats del Congrés dels Diputats han lliurat aquest dilluns a la Mesa un informe on recomanen que no tramiti la proposició de Llei d'Amnistia registrada per ERC, JxCat, PDeCAT i CUP la setmana passada. A l'informe –al que ha tingut accés l'ACN- els juristes conclouen que no s'ha d'admetre a tràmit perquè "la concessió d'un indult general" als presos independentistes "entraria en una contradicció palmària i evident" amb l'article 62 i) de la Constitució, que diu que no es poden concedir "indults generals". Segons els lletrats, el Codi Penal només permet extingir la responsabilitat penal mitjançant un indult individual, però en cap cas amb una amnistia generalitzada.
La Mesa es reunirà aquest dimarts amb aquest informe sobre la taula i previsiblement tancarà la porta a la tramitació de la Llei, que ja comptava amb el "no" explícit del PSOE, PP i Vox. La portaveu del PSOE al Congrés, Adriana Lastra, ja va apuntar la setmana passada que l'amnistia "no té cabuda dins de la nostra Constitució". Podem, per la seva banda, no ha aclarit si votaria a favor o s'abstindria a la tramitació de la Llei però el president del grup confederal, Jaume Asens, ja va apuntar que "és una via destinada al fracàs".
Tot plegat una setmana després que les formacions independentistes registressin el text que demana l'amnistia per a "tots els actes d'intencionalitat política" vinculats a "la lluita democràtica per a l'autodeterminació de Catalunya" que hagin estat "tipificats com a delictes o com a conductes determinants de responsabilitat administrativa" i es duguessin a terme "des de l'1 de gener de 2013 i fins al moment de l'entrada en vigor d'aquesta llei".
