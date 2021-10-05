Els majors de 70 anys rebran la tercera dosi de la vacuna contra la Covid a partir del 25 d'octubre

La Comissió de Salut Pública en què hi participen el Ministeri de Sanitat i els departaments de Salut dels governs autonòmics ha aprovat aquest dimarts administrar una dosi de reforç de la vacuna contra la Covid als majors de 70 anys a partir del 25 d'octubre, i als majors de 65 quan hagin complert sis mesos de la pauta completa. Cada comunitat adaptarà les dates a la seva pròpia logística.



Així ho han informat a Efe fonts autonòmiques de la reunió celebrada aquest dimarts entre tècnics de Sanitat i de les comunitats, que han detallat que la vacunació contra la Covid s'administrarà "en paral·lel" a la vacuna contra la grip.



Segons les fonts, l'acord ha estat possible pels vots a favor de 12 comunitats, mentre que cinc s'han abstingut i dos han votat en contra: Madrid i Galícia.



L'acord arriba un dia després que l'Agència Europea de Medicaments (EMA) avalés l'ús d'una dosi de reforç de Pfizer a la població general major de 18 anys, sis mesos després de completar la pauta, i una injecció addicional d'aquest fàrmac o de Moderna a persones amb un sistema immunitari debilitat, un mínim de 28 dies després de la segona dosi.



Aquest dimarts l'EMA ha precisat que una dosi de reforç a la població general almenys sis mesos després de la segona és "segura i eficaç", al mateix moment que advertia que no pot fer en aquest moment "una recomanació ferma sobre quan i per a qui implementar-la".

