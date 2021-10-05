Estàs llegint: Els majors de 70 anys rebran la tercera dosi de la vacuna contra la Covid a partir del 25 d'octubre

Público
Público
LA LLUITA CONTRA LA PANDÈMIA

Els majors de 70 anys rebran la tercera dosi de la vacuna contra la Covid a partir del 25 d'octubre

El Ministeri de Sanitat i les comunitats autònomes ho han aprovat a la Comissió de Salut Pública. També es contempla administrar una dosi de reforç als majors de 65 anys quan s'hagin complert sis mesos des que es va completar la pauta

Milagros Garcia, la primera persona vacunada de la demarcació de Lleida, durant la vacunació a la residència Balafia I.
Milagros Garcia, la primera persona vacunada de la demarcació de Lleida, durant la vacunació a la residència Balafia I. Anna Berga / ACN

barcelona

Actualizado:

La Comissió de Salut Pública en què hi participen el Ministeri de Sanitat i els departaments de Salut dels governs autonòmics ha aprovat aquest dimarts administrar una dosi de reforç de la vacuna contra la Covid als majors de 70 anys a partir del 25 d'octubre, i als majors de 65 quan hagin complert sis mesos de la pauta completa. Cada comunitat adaptarà les dates a la seva pròpia logística.

Així ho han informat a Efe fonts autonòmiques de la reunió celebrada aquest dimarts entre tècnics de Sanitat i de les comunitats, que han detallat que la vacunació contra la Covid s'administrarà "en paral·lel" a la vacuna contra la grip

Segons les fonts, l'acord ha estat possible pels vots a favor de 12 comunitats, mentre que cinc s'han abstingut i dos han votat en contra: Madrid i Galícia.

L'acord arriba un dia després que l'Agència Europea de Medicaments (EMA) avalés l'ús d'una dosi de reforç de Pfizer a la població general major de 18 anys, sis mesos després de completar la pauta, i una injecció addicional d'aquest fàrmac o de Moderna a persones amb un sistema immunitari debilitat, un mínim de 28 dies després de la segona dosi.

Aquest dimarts l'EMA ha precisat que una dosi de reforç a la població general almenys sis mesos després de la segona és "segura i eficaç", al mateix moment que advertia que no pot fer en aquest moment "una recomanació ferma sobre quan i per a qui implementar-la".

Etiquetas

selección público