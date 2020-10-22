Els MIR desconvoquen la vaga després d'arribar a un "acord històric" que blinda els descansos i millora el sou

Els metges interns residents (MIR) han arribat aquest dijous a un "acord històric" amb les patronals sanitàries i l'Institut Català de la Salut (ICS) que ha conduït a la desconvocatòria de la vaga. Després de dotze jornades d'aturada en un mes, els MIR, amb el sindicat Metges de Catalunya, han aconseguit limitar a quatre les guàrdies mensuals, que hi ha hagi com a mínim 12 hores de descans després de cada una d'elles i 36 hores de repòs setmanal ininterromput. L'acord també contempla millores salarials: segons el comunicat de Metges de Catalunya, hi haurà un increment del 5% immediat, que es veurà augmentat al gener de 2021 fins a aconseguir entre un 7% i un 8,5% més per a cadascun dels anys de residència.

El Sindicat destaca que "per primera vegada" els MIR han pogut negociar i pactar millors mesures

En el comunicat, el Sindicat destaca que "per primera vegada" els MIR han pogut negociar i pactar unes mesures que suposen un "avenç cap a la dignificació professional dels joves facultatius". Pel propi sindicat això suposa "un abans i un després", perquè "consolida un espai propi de negociació de les relacions laborals".



Un 80% dels metges en formació han votat a favor de l'última proposta per millorar les condicions formatives, laborals i retributives i, així, posen fi a una vaga que ha tingut un seguiment alt, ha anat acompanyada de mobilitzacions al carrer i que ha trobat un suport social ampli.

