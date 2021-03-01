Estàs llegint: Els Mossos detenen Josep Maria Bartomeu pel Barçagate

Els Mossos detenen Josep Maria Bartomeu pel Barçagate

També han detingut el director general del club, Óscar Grau, i el responsable dels serveis jurídics, Román Gómez Pontí. Aquest matí la policia ha registrat les oficines del FC Barcelona per buscar documentació relacionada amb la presumpta trama de desviaments de fonts.

L'expresident del FC Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu, en una foto d'arxiu. ACN

Els Mossos d'Esquadra registren aquest dilluns al matí les oficines del Barça al Camp Nou pel Barçagate. Segons publiquen alguns mitjans, els Mossos també haurien detingut l'expresident del Barça, Josep Maria Bartomeu, el director general del club, Óscar Grau, el responsable dels serveis jurídics, Román Gómez Pontí, i l'exassessor de Bartomeu, Jaume Masferrer

Es tracta d'un dispositiu de l'Àrea Central de Delictes Econòmics de la Divisió d'Investigació Criminal, segons han explicat a l'ACN fonts policials, per demanar més documentació relacionada amb el cas Barçagate, una suposada trama de desviament de fons mitjançant les empreses que porten les xarxes socials del club. El passat juliol, els Mossos ja es van personar per ordre judicial al Camp Nou.

El FC Barcelona es troba al punt de mira d'ençà que es va saber que presumptament l'exdirectiva de Josep Maria Bartomeu va contractar una empresa per mesurar la reputació del president i va difamar a través d'altres comptes de xarxes a diversos jugadors i exjugadors. El febrer de 2020 es va fer públic que el club havia contractat l'empresa 13 Ventures per difamar contra exjugadors, candidats a la presidència del clubi jugadors de la plantilla actual.

El jutjat d'instrucció 13 de Barcelona va obrir una investigació pels delictes d'administració deslleial i corrupció entre particulars, ja que sospitava que la  contractació de 13 Ventures es podria haver fet per un preu molt superior al de mercat.

