Els Mossos detenen Pablo Hasél després d'irrompre al rectorat de la Universitat de Lleida

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han entrat aquest dimarts a primera hora al rectorat de la Universitat de Lleida i hi han detingut el raper Pablo Hasél pocs minuts abans de dos quarts de nou. L'artista s'hi havia tancat aquest dilluns juntament amb un grup d'estudiants que li donen suport, per resistir contra la seva ordre de presó. El raper està condemnat a dos anys i nou mesos arran de dues sentències de l'Audiència Nacional per enaltiment del terrorisme. Els Mossos també haurien identificat alguns estudiants que formaven part de la mobilització.

Hasél ha justificat la tancada al rectorat per evitar posar "fàcil" la seva detenció, després d'anunciar que ell no aniria pel seu propi peu a presó en ser "humiliant" i que l'haurien de "segrestar". El termini per entrar a un centre penitenciari va vèncer divendres passat.

El raper escrivia per Twitter ahir a la nit, pronosticant que aquest dimarts els Mossos d'Esquadra podrien entrar a la universitat: "Em vaig quedar per exiliar-me per contribuir més a difondre el missatge, a la mobilització i sobretot a l'organització", diu. "M'empresonaran amb el cap alt per no haver cedit al seu terror". Hasél fa una crida a "enfrontar-e a la por i desobeir" davant d'"imposicions i injustícies": "No podem permetre que ens dictin què dir, què sentir i què fer".