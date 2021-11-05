Estàs llegint: Els Mossos disposaran de 3.739 agents més

Els Mossos disposaran de 3.739 agents més

Catalunya podrà incrementar el nombre de membres del cos policial propi fins arribar a un total de 22.006 després de l'ampliació pactada amb l'Estat a la Junta de Seguretat de Catalunya d'aquest divendres. El conseller Elena diu que el nou sostre és d'aplicació immediata però que el creixement serà progressiu, de 800 agents per any

Els membres del Govern i caps dels Mossos, amb el president Pere Aragonès al capdavant, i membres del Govern espanyol i i caps de la seguretat estatal, amb el ministre Fernando Grande-Marlaska, en la Junta de Seguretat de Catalunya.
Els membres del Govern i caps dels Mossos, amb el president Pere Aragonès al capdavant, i membres del Govern espanyol i i caps de la seguretat estatal, amb el ministre Fernando Grande-Marlaska, en la Junta de Seguretat de Catalunya. David Cobo / ACN

Catalunya podrà incrementar el nombre d'agents de Mossos d'Esquadra en 3.739, fins arribar a un total de 22.006. Ho ha explicat el conseller d'Interior, Joan Ignasi Elena, després de la reunió de la Junta de Seguretat de Catalunya, que ha estat presidida pel president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, i pel ministre d'Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska. El nou sostre és d'aplicació immediata, però el conseller ha indicat que el creixement serà progressiu, de 800 agents per any. Elena ha destacat que es tracta d'un creixement del 20% de la plantilla actual, situada ara mateix en 18.267. Aquest límit es va situar l'any 2006.

A la reunió han participat, d'una banda, el president Aragonès; el conseller Elena; el secretari general d'Interior, Oriol Amorós; el major dels Mossos d'Esquadra, Josep Lluís Trapero; el director general de la policia catalana, Pere Ferrer; i el cap de l'Assessoria Jurídica del Departament d'Interior, Francesc Claverol. En la comitiva estatal, més enllà de Marlaska, han format part de la reunió la delegada del govern espanyol a Catalunya, Teresa Cunillera; el secretari d'Estat de Seguretat, Rafael Pérez; el director de Coordinació d'Estudis de la Secretaria d'Estat de Seguretat, José Antonio Rodríguez; el cap de la Guàrdia Civil a Catalunya, José Luis Tovar; i el màxim responsable de la Prefectura Superior de Catalunya de la Policia Nacional, Luis Fernando Pascual.

(HI HAURÀ AMPLIACIÓ)

