Els Mossos escorcollen el CTTI per una presumpta contractació irregular

El cos policial porta a terme un operatiu discret per investiga una presumpta contractació irregular pel desenvolupament de webs per part d'un exalt càrrec del Govern. Segons fonts policials, l'escorcoll no tindria res a veure amb el cas del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre. 

El Centre de Telecomunicacions i Tecnologies de la Informació (CTTI) de la Generalitat.

Els Mossos d'Esquadra estan registrant la seu del Centre de Telecomunicacions i Tecnologies de la Informació (CTTI) de la Generalitat en el marc d'un dispositiu amb el que s'investiga una suposada contractació irregular per a la creació de pàgines web.

Segons ha informat la Cadena Ser i han confirmat a Efe fonts del cas, agents de la policia catalana s'han personat a primera hora d'aquest dimarts a la seu del CTTI per buscar informació vinculada amb aquesta investigació, que es manté sota secret d'actuacions.

Fonts policials han desvinculat l'operació d'avui amb l'escorcoll al CTTI pel seu paper durant l'1-O, pel qual aquest centre ja va ser objecte de diversos registres per part de la Guàrdia Civil en els dies previs i posteriors al referèndum. Es tracta d'un operatiu molt discret a la seu del CTTI d'Hospitalet de Llobregat, sense cap cotxe oficial i amb oficials de paisà. 

En l'operació, els investigadors indaguen sobre suposats contractes irregulars per part d'un exalt càrrec del Govern per desenvolupar pàgines web oficials.

El CTTI, investigat durant l'últim any per l'1-O.

El CTTI ha estat al centre de les investigacions de l'1 d'octubre que porta el jutjat d'instrucció número 13 de Barcelona. El passat abril d'aquest 2018, la Policia Nacional va escorcollar el centre, a més de la seu de l'empresa Mediapro i la Conselleria d'Economia.

De fet, el director del Centre de Telecomunicacions i Tecnologies de la Informació (CTTI), Valentín Arroyo; el director de l'àrea TIC d'aquest organisme, Lluís Domingo Anaya, i José María Reig Sevilla i Antonio Jesús Vargas, treballadors del mateix CTTI, van declarar al gener davant el magistrat del jutjat de Barcelona que s'ocupa de la causa oberta per la celebració del referèndum. En aquesta ocasió, Mossos d'Esquadra asseguren que els escorcolls no tenen res a veure amb les investigacions de l'1-O, que ja fa temps que posen el CTTI sota els focus mediàtics.


