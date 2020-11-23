Els Mossos executen un desnonament extrajudicial al Raval, segons denuncien entitats de l'habitatge

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han executat un desnonament extrajudicial aquest dilluns al vespre al número 13 del carrer del Bisbe Laguarda (barri del Raval), segons denuncien entitats de l'habitatge. La policia catalana assegura que han estat alertats d'una "ocupació flagrant" a l'immoble. El Sindicat de Llogateres, en canvi, acusa Interior de desnonar "violentament tres famílies vulnerables al Raval" i de saltar-se el protocol del Decret Antidesnonaments aprovat per la Generalitat fa un mes. Diverses entitats del moviment per l'habitatge, entre elles el Sindicat de Barri de Poble Sec, han protestat en contra d'aquest desnonament, el que ha provocat també aldarulls i tensió amb els agents policials.

Després de la concentració veïnal aquest dilluns al matí per evitar-hi un desnonament, la policia catalana ha tornat per fer fora una dona d’un altre immoble del mateix edifici. Mentre que les associacions denuncien que es produeix a poques hores del toc de queda, els Mossos argumentem que no es tracta d’un desnonament sinó d’un desallotjament per ocupació flagrant, que no requereix el mateix procediment, tal com ha detallat Tot Barcelona. Es tracta d’una situació similar a la del desnonament nocturn de Ciutat Meridiana, en la que es va expulsar una família amb tres menors sense ordre judicial.

