Els Mossos identifiquen manifestants antifeixistes que protestaven contra l'acte de Vox

barcelona
Un fort dispositiu policial ha blindat l'acte de Vox a la plaça Sant Jaume de Barcelona, amb l'assistència del líder del partit ultradretà, Santiago Abascal. i ha impedit que la contramanifestació antifeixista dels CDR accedís a l'esdeveniment. La convocatòria dels CDR era a les 10.00 h, però ja llavors la presència policial impedia l'accés a la plaça. Després de l'acte del partit ultradretà, els CDR s'han dirigit a la Rambla, on els Mossos han identificat una dotzena de persones a la Rambla amb carrer Ferran. Per contra, l'acte de Vox s'ha dut a terme amb normalitat.
Els manifestants ja havien quedat encapsulats als carrers de Jaume I i de la Llibreria i no havien pogut avançar més perquè una línia policial els ho ha impedit, des d'on han llançat alguna llauna i algun petard, i han picat contra les persianes de les botigues mentre es desenvolupava l'acte de Vox.
Durant l'acte, Abascal ha afirmat que "el cop d'Estat segueix actiu" a Catalunya davant d'unes 200 persones, segons càlculs de la Guàrdia Urbana, també amb la presència del diputat Ignacio Garriga. Entre el públic, s'ha pogut veure una bandera neonazi del partit ultradretà Front Nacional Identitari-Partit Nacional Socialista Obrer Espanyol (FNI-PNSOE), i en acabar l'esdeveniment, un grup de simpatitzants han fet la salutació feixista.
