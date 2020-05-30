Els Mossos investiguen la mort violenta d'una dona a Esplugues de Llobregat

Els Mossos d'Esquadra investiguen des de primera hora d'aquest dissabte al matí la mort violenta d'una dona a Esplugues de Llobregat (Baix Llobregat). La policia ha rebut un avís a les set del matí i quan els agents s'han desplaçat al lloc han trobat el cadàver de la víctima estès al seu domicili i amb símptomes evidents de violència. La Divisió d'Investigació Criminal dels Mossos investiga ara els fets. Segons ha avançat la Cadena Ser, la policia busca ara la parella de la víctima. Els fets haurien tingut lloc al barri de Can Vidalet.

D'altra banda, els Mossos també han detingut aquest divendres el fill de la dona que es va trobar morta en l'incendi d'un habitatge a Santa Coloma de Gramenet (Barcelonès) per la seva possible implicació en els fets, segons ha informat la policia catalana. Els Mossos han rebut l'avís del foc cap a les 8.45 hores i, un cop els Bombers han extingit les flames, s'ha localitzat el cos sense vida de la dona i ha obert una investigació per esclarir els fets. El detingut és un home de 37 anys i nacionalitat espanyola que ha estat detingut al mateix edifici. Els agents de la divisió d'investigació criminal de la Regió Policial Metropolitana Nord s'ha fet càrrec de la investigació per esclarir les circumstàncies dels fets.

L'Ajuntament de Santa Coloma de Gramenet i el Consell de Dones de la ciutat ha condemnat "l'assassinat". El consistori ha qualificat el fet de "delicte de violència masclista, presumptament a mans del seu fill". El Govern de la Generalitat també ha condemnat el presumpte feminicidi.

La consellera del departament de Presidència, Meritxell Budó, ha subratllat que "per al Govern de la Generalitat és una prioritat acabar la violència masclista. I amb aquesta prioritat hi treballen tots els departaments implicats que en aquests moments executen les mesures del II Programa d’intervenció integral contra la violència masclista 2019-2022. Aquest Pla és el que ens permet avançar en la coordinació, prevenció, sensibilització, detecció, atenció i recuperació de les dones que travessen aquestes situacions i els seus fills i filles".