Els Mossos investiguen si la noia de 15 anys que es va suïcidar a Barcelona patia 'bullying'

Els Mossos d'Esquadra estan investigant d'ofici si una noia de 15 anys que es va suïcidar fa un mes i mig a Barcelona patia bullying per part dels seus companys d'escola, segons han informat fonts policials a Europa Press. "Si bé els pares encara no han interposat una denúncia formal, ens hem posat en contacte amb ells i estem recopilant informació per a poder elaborar un atestat policial dels fets", han explicat. Es tractaria del centre Jesús, Maria i Josep de Barcelona, conegut com el Manyanet de Sant Andreu, segons informa l'ACN.

El cos ha assegurat que una vegada ho tinguin elaborat, ho remetran al jutjat i a la Fiscalia de Menors, ja que els pares creuen que "l'escola no va fer les coses bé". El jutge haurà de decidir "com continua la recerca a partir dels indicis que aporti la policia, i si hi ha hagut responsabilitat civil o penal per part de l'escola".



D'altra banda, fonts de la Conselleria d'Educació han explicat que també estan investigant els fets, coordinadament amb el Consorci d'Educació de Barcelona, i han assegurat que no tenien "coneixement previ" que la menor estava patint assetjament. El Departament ha activat la Unitat de suport a l'alumnat en situacions de violència (Usav), i s'ha compromès a revisar "totes les actuacions que es van fer en relació a aquest cas".

Al seu torn, el Síndic de Greuges, en una roda de premsa aquest dijous, ha confirmat que també investiga d'ofici els fets, però ha declinat fer cap comentari per la "confidencialitat" que envolta les investigacions en curs.



Aquest centre va generar també polèmica arran del cas d'un capellà que tenia arxius pedòfils. Un informàtic de l'escola ho va descobrir i va denunciar el cas als Mossos, que li van dir que no digués res al centre fins que el sacerdot no fos detingut. Un cop detingut, el centre va apartar l'informàtic i va amenaçar amb denunciar-lo.