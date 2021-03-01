Estàs llegint: Els Mossos registren les oficines del FC Barcelona pel cas Barçagate

Els Mossos registren les oficines del FC Barcelona pel cas Barçagate

El passat juliol, els Mossos ja es van personar per ordre judicial al Camp Nou per demanar documentació relacionada amb la presumpta trama. S'investiga l'exdirectiva del club per un suposat cas de desviació de fons mitjançant les empreses que gestionen les xarxes socials. 

Un cartell amb les mesures de seguretat i higiene pel coronavirus a l'exterior del Camp Nou. FC Barcelona / ACN

Els Mossos d'Esquadra registren aquest dilluns al matí les oficines del Barça al Camp Nou. Es tracta d'un dispositiu de l'Àrea Central de Delictes Econòmics de la Divisió d'Investigació Criminal, segons han explicat a l'ACN fonts policials, per demanar més documentació relacionada amb el cas Barçagate, una suposada trama de desviament de fons mitjançant les empreses que porten les xarxes socials del club. El passat juliol, els Mossos ja es van personar per ordre judicial al Camp Nou.

El FC Barcelona es troba al punt de mira d'ençà que es va saber que presumptament l'exdirectiva de Josep Maria Bartomeu va contractar una empresa per mesurar la reputació del president i va difamar a través d'altres comptes de xarxes a diversos jugadors i exjugadors. El febrer de 2020 es va fer públic que el club havia contractat l'empresa 13 Ventures per difamar contra exjugadors, candidats i jugadors de la plantilla actual.

El jutjat d'instrucció 13 de Barcelona va obrir una investigació pels delictes d'administració deslleial i corrupció entre particulars, ja que sospitava que la  contractació de 13 Ventures es podria haver fet per un preu molt superior al de mercat.

