barcelona
Els Mossos tancaran l'accés a cinc parcs naturals quan els pàrquings arribin al 75% de capacitat per evitar aglomeracions. Es tracta d'una mesura, aprovada ja pel Procicat, per tal que no es repeteixin les imatges del cap de setmana passat amb cotxes aparcats a vorals i voreres, segons ha informat el conseller d'Interior, Miquel Sàmper. La mesura afecta els parcs naturals del Montseny, Sant Llorenç del Munt i l'Obac, Montserrat, la zona volcànica de la Garrotxa i el paratge de Poblet, els cinc llocs amb més afectació la setmana passada. El conseller ha subratllat que un cop s'arribi a aquest 75% s'informarà del tancament a través de xarxes socials i panells informatius i només accediran als pàrquings aquells vehicles que ja estiguin fent cua fins a omplir l'aforament.
"La setmana passada vam veure imatges, al Montseny de forma molt especial, de vehicles aparcats a les dues bandes de les carreteres i això podria provocar que en cas d'emergència els vehicles dels Bombers no poguessin passar", ha afirmat el conseller d'Interior.
Sàmper ha demanat a la ciutadania que aquest cap de setmana es quedi a casa
Segons Sàmper, és una mesura "molt important" per controlar l'accés a entorns naturals. El conseller ha explicat que és una decisió treballada en coordinació amb els departaments de Salut, Territori i Agricultura i les diputacions titulars d'alguns dels parcs. El dispositiu es dirigirà dels del centre de coordinació d'emergències de Catalunya i comptarà amb efectius dels Mossos d'Esquadra, policies locals i voluntaris de Protecció Civil i de la Creu Roja.
Tot i aquest dispositiu per regular l'accés als parcs naturals, Sàmper ha demanat als catalans que es quedin a casa aquesta cap de setmana: "El Govern intenta no ser restrictiu, intentar ser pedagògic i que la gent es coresponsabilitzi per intentar aturar la propagació d'aquesta pandèmia". "S'ha de sortir aquest cap de setmana? La resposta és no, aconsellem no sortir", ha afegit.
I en cas de les persones que optin per fer plans aquest cap de setmana, el conseller recorda que cal complir amb les mesures de mascareta, distància i higiene de mans, grups estables i de màxim sis persones. "No és el cap de setmana, ni aquest ni el següent, de quedar amb amics que fa un mes que no veiem", ha conclòs.
