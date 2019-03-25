Els observadors internacionals agrupats a International Trial Watch - Catalan Referendum Case (ITW) ha explicat aquest dilluns que portaran el judici al procés a l'ONU. La plataforma, integrada per una trentena d'observadors de 22 organitzacions diferents presentaran un informe a l'Examen Periòdic Universal de Nacions Unides, al qual l'Estat espanyol se sotmetrà entre gener i febrer de 2020.



Consideren que s'han vulnerat drets dels acusats: "Hi ha força unanimitat que es tracta d'un judici polític", que "és un judici inusual on en algunes situacions s'afavoreix més l'acusació que les defenses" i en el qual es pretén "convertir una conducta democràtica en delicte", han dit. A tall d'exemple, ITW desaprova que les defenses no hagin pogut mostrar imatges durant les compareixences de testimonis per mostrar les contradiccions del relat.



Durant els darrers dies de judici, ITW ha anat assenyalant alguns aspectes del procés judicial que consideren erronis i emetent informes sobre el cas. En diverses ocasions han assenyalat al jutge Manuel Marchena per "denegar a algunes parts, especialment les defenses" la possibilitat d'interrogar els testimonis amb llibertat, com ara fent preguntes i repreguntes. En el seu moment, ITW va considerar que aquesta actitud impedia "verificar la credibilitat d'alguns testimonis" i alhora permetia "la banalització de la violència policial desplegada l'1 d'octubre de 2017".



ITW també va posar el focus en dues qüestions més, com ara que es facin preguntes sobre dret parlamentari i el funcionament del Parlament de Catalunya, perquè això "no només pot qüestionar el principi d'inviolabilitat parlamentària sinó que revela el caràcter fonamentalment polític del judici".



