Els presos polítics aturen la vaga de fam

Jordi Turull, Jordi Sànchez, Josep Rull i Quim Forn han decidit aquest matí posar fi a la vaga de fam que mantenien des de fa 20 dies els dos primers i 17 els altres. Ho han fet perquè consideren que han aconseguit els objectius que es van fixar quan van iniciar la seva acció de protesta.



Valoren que el Tribunal Constitucional ha donat signes de voler resoldre els recursos plantejats pels seus advocats i entenen que amb la seva acció també han sacsejat consciències dins i fora de l'Estat espanyol.

"Després de tot un any d’inacció, el Tribunal Constitucional ha obert el calaix on els nostres escrits d’empara havien estat condemnats a l’oblit, i se’ns obre ara la porta d’accés al Tribunal Europeu de Drets Humans. Per tot això anunciem que avui, 20 dies després d’haver-la iniciat, deixarem la vaga de fam", han afirmat els presos en un comunicat donat a conèixer aquest migdia.



Comunicat sobre la fi de la vaga de fam:

